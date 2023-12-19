Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 776,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,028. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

