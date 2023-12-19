Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock remained flat at $72.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 181,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,615. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

