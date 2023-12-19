Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 27,714 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,721. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

