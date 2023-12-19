Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 2.99% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.