Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. 52,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

