Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.32. 325,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.23 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

