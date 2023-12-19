Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 252,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 50,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $199.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,961,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $200.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

