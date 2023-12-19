Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,207.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 807.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.60. 49,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

