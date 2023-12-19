Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. 686,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.