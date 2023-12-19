Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. 2,560,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

