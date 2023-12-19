Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,549. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

