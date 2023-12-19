Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,604. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

