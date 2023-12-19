Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.45. 232,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

