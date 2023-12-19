Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 4.31% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QWLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,422,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,406 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 480.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. 1,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile



The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

