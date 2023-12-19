Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 4.31% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QWLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,422,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,406 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 480.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. 1,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

