Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 2.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Shares of RZV stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. 5,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

