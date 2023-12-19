Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 10.50% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,311. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $31.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

