Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

