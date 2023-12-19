Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 1.70% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS BALT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,994 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.