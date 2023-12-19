Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 2,227,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,148. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

