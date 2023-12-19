Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 617,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

