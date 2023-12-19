Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. 99,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

