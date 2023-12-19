Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,043 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,521 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,246,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

