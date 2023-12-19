Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 852,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.