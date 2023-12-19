Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 408,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. 35,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,942. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

