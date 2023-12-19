Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. 1,051,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,066. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

