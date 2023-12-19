Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 24,952 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. 97,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $98.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

