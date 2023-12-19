Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 396,139 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 213.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 307,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

