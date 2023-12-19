Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 9,529 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 206,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,184. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

