Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 1.99% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:FJUL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 228,001 shares. The stock has a market cap of $423.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

