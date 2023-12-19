Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,567 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 820,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,726 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,627 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. 305,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,807. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

