Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 2,146,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

