Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. 1,099,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

