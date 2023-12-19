Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 248,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

