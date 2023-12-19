Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 13,467 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,821. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

