Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 26,888 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.73. 3,111,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,204. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

