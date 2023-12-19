Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 55,665 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,665 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after buying an additional 455,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after buying an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,178,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,608 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. 23,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,228. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $63.54 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

