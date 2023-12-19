Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $237.56. 1,386,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,887. The company has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $237.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

