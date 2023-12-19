Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 212,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

