Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 7,254 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 183,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

