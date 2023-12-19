Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. 2,340,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,044. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

