Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 450,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $145.38. 100,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,259. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.