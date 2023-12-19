Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,637,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,519,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,029,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,012. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

