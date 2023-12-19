Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,097. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

