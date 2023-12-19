Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. 37,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,942. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

