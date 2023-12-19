Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.50. 56,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.