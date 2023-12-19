Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. 574,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,238. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

