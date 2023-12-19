Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. 2,891,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

