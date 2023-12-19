Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,546 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 168,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.