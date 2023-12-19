Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,582 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.55. 382,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,419. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.