Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 29,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,240. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

